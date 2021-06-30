WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Likely For End Of Heat Wave
By CBSBoston.com Staff
SHREWSBURY (CBS) – A Shrewsbury Police officer was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning while working a traffic detail.

The officer, who has not been identified, was struck while standing in the road at the intersection of Route 20 and Lake Street just after 9:30 a.m.

The officer was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Police did not say if the vehicle stopped, what kind of vehicle was involved or if the driver will be charged.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

