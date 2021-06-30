AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England in Agawam will be closed for cleanup Wednesday, a day after severe thunderstorms across western Massachusetts left flooding and a mess across the amusement park.

Parts of the park were under several inches of water and tree branches were scattered all over, with one appearing to land on a ride.

Never seen anything like it pic.twitter.com/c5J8TwVLG2 — Babalu (@BabalulovesKiki) June 30, 2021

A WBZ-TV viewer shared images on Twitter saying she’s never seen anything like it.

“We got all of this on us. It was very scary. The kids were crying. We were under one of those tables with the umbrellas and we had to hold them because they were flying around. We all had to run to the bathroom to be safe under heavy rain. The thunder and lightning was crazy. I’m glad we are all safe. We won’t forget this one for sure,” she wrote on Instagram.

⁦@Eweather13⁩ taken from the gift shop inside Six Flags New England tonight around 7:30 pic.twitter.com/Kr3vaYQszs — Tim Downes (@timothydownes1) June 30, 2021

Another viewer shared video of the downpour while standing in a gift shop Tuesday evening.

“Six Flags New England will be closed on Wednesday, June 30 to allow our team time to clean up from last night’s storm. For additional information or guest needs visit sixflags.com/newengland,” park spokesperson Jennifer McGrath said in an email to WBZ-TV.