AGAWAM (CBS) – Severe thunderstorms across western Massachusetts left flooding and damage at Six Flags New England in Agawam Tuesday afternoon.
Parts of the amusement park were under several inches of water and tree branches were scattered all over, with one appearing to land on a ride.
Never seen anything like it pic.twitter.com/c5J8TwVLG2
— Babalu (@BabalulovesKiki) June 30, 2021
A WBZ-TV viewer shared images on Twitter saying she’s never seen anything like it.
“We got all of this on us. It was very scary. The kids were crying. We were under one of those tables with the umbrellas and we had to hold them because they were flying around. We all had to run to the bathroom to be safe under heavy rain. The thunder and lightning was crazy. I’m glad we are all safe. We won’t forget this one for sure,” she wrote on Instagram.