BOSTON (CBS) — Football season is almost here.
The Patriots announced that 2021 training camp on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium will begin on Wednesday, July 28. Fans will be welcome to attend, marking the first Patriots practice in front of fans in nearly two years.
The Patriots also announced several more early-camp dates that will include practices open to the public. The full list of those dates:
Wednesday, July 28
Thursday, July 29
Friday, July 30
Saturday, July 31
The exact times for the sessions weren’t announced just yet. The Patriots also announced that their annual practice inside Gillette Stadium for season ticket holders and Foxboro residents will be held on Friday, Aug. 6. The team will also host an in-stadium practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, which will be open to the general public.
All outdoor practice sessions are free and open to the public. Patriots players won’t be allowed to sign autographs or pose for photos with fans, though, due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.