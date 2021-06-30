NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – On a hot summer day, what’s better than a nice cool drink?
And on East Street in North Attleboro, with every scoop, pour and sale – two girls have something so special on their minds.
“My baby sister Neveah; Heaven backwards,” said 9-year-old Isabella Martinez.
Three-month-old Neveah was born really sick, and she has a long road ahead.
“She’s in the hospital because of her heart, and we need some money to afford her surgeries,” said stepsister Isabella Silva, who is 9.
So stepsisters – "the Bellas" – got their ingredients.
“They’re really wonderful girls. They surprise us every day! It’s all just been them; they never told anyone,” said grandmother Charlie Perron.
These girls are passionate about the product – still, they’re sweetly surprised by generosity.
“Some people don’t buy the lemonade; they just give us money and walk away and say have a good day,” said Martinez.
Some customers leave a little extra, and some – a whole lot. Seems like strangers are truly touched by these sisters’ love.
"I'm really proud of both of them. Two little girls with great big hearts," the grandmother added.
Their infant sister has some really complex issues. The parents will be back and forth to the hospital for quite a while. You can read more of Naveah’s story or donate on the family’s GoFundMe page.