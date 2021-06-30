BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 93 new confirmed COVID cases and one additional death in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,822. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,630.
There were 31,484 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.36%.
There are 110 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 33 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,348 active cases in Massachusetts.