BOSTON (CBS) – A viewer reached out to us with a complaint about the bridges that were recently replaced over the MassPike as part of a plan to quickly rebuild eight bridges during the summer. “Those bridges are terrible,” said Phil Sandock. “They are almost like giant speed bumps. Threw all the stuff in the back of my truck up in the air,” he added.

We sent a news crew to check out those bridges on I-90 over Woodland Road and over Cordaville Road. Video from inside the news car shows the vehicle taking a significant jolt as it crosses over one of the new bridges.

We reached out to MassDOT for answers. A spokesperson told us there is still work to be completed on the bridges, including waterproofing and paving, as well as additional barriers.

“The transitions to and from the new Cordaville Road Bridge deck can cause a ‘bump’ sensation for vehicles traveling at high speeds. Paving of the Cordaville Road Bridge is scheduled to be completed during the next weekend of bridgework, July 9 through July 11. In the interim, MassDOT has installed advance warning signs to alert drivers ahead of the transition,” said MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard.

Our crew said they were not traveling at a high rate of speed.

After we contacted MassDOT, a spokesperson emailed us again to say, “Additional signs will be added on I-90 westbound, specifically entering the bridge. The additional signs and VMS board will alert drivers, and we encourage them to reduce their speed when driving over the bridge.”

According to Goddard, the additional work will eliminate the bump in the road.