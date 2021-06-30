IPSWICH (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was hurt Wednesday in Ipswich when he fell out of a small boat and was cut by a propeller.
It happened in the Plum Island Sound inlet, north of Crane Beach and west of Plum Island just before 2 p.m.
The 17-year-old fell off of a 12-foot rubber craft that has a 25-horsepower outboard engine.
Ipswich Police said the teenager had cuts to his arms, legs, and back. The boy’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.
The boat's operator, a 16-year-old from Merrimac, called in the incident and was directed to bring the 17-year-old to Ipswich Bay Yacht Club's dock. Ipswich Police were on scene within four minutes.
After arriving on shore, the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.