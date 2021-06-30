VIDEO: Mass Pike Bridge Work Causing Jolt for DriversThe WBZ-TV news crew took a ride down the Mass Pike; video shows the vehicle taking a significant jolt as it crosses over one of the new bridges.

Landscaper Jhon Michel Drowns After Jumping Off Bridge To Swim In ScituateThe man who drowned after jumping off a bridge in Scituate Tuesday has been identified as 29-year-old Jhon Michel of Brockton. CBSN Boston's Ken MacLeod reports.

Chef Gordon Ramsay Opening First Restaurant In BostonCelebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening his first restaurant in Boston's Back Bay.

10 New U.S. Citizens Sworn In Aboard USS ConstitutionThe ceremony was held in honor of Independence Day.

Exterior Guided Tours For The Massachusetts State House Will Begin On ThursdayThe building will remain closed to the public for now, but Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says starting Thursday, visitors are invited to check out the exterior.

