Maine Mariners Announces ECHL Affiliation With Boston BruinsThe Boston Bruins have a new minor league hockey club in New England.

Troy Aikman: Tom Brady's NFLPA Advice To Practice Less Was All About Gaining Advantage Over OpponentsHall of Fame QB and national color commentator Troy Aikman was "shocked" to hear a particular message from Tom Brady. That was ... until he realized what Brady was doing.

'Matt Barnes Is A Nasty Boy!': Red Sox' Closer Records Third Save In Five DaysFortunately for the Red Sox, they have a "nasty boy" at the back end of their bullpen.

Martinez Leads Red Sox Past Slumping Royals 7-6Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City's skid continued with its seventh loss in a row.

Stephon Gilmore Tweets Interesting Reaction To List Of Highest-Paid Defensive Backs In NFLAnother day has come and gone without a resolution for Stephon Gilmore's contract dispute with the Patriots. Is the veteran cornerback getting a little impatient?