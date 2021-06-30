SUDBURY (CBS) — It was a happy welcome home on Wednesday for Mike Walsh, a Sudbury man who barely survived COVID-19. Last winter, COVID put Walsh in a coma and on a ventilator for 110 days.

It had been six months since Mike Walsh had last been home. Now, he was ready to start his life over.

“It was a long six months, but you know what, there’s no better place to come home to,” said Walsh.

During his time in the hospital, his organs failed and he had a brain bleed. Some told his family to pull the plug.

But not Dr. Matthew Nitzberg, who was with him almost daily at Newton Wellesley Hospital.

“Bittersweet story. Wonderful he was able to survive, just so tough he had to go through this in the first place,” said Dr. Nitzberg.

Nowadays, there is a wheelchair ramp at Mike’s house. Neuropathy allows him to use only his left arm.

“It’s just like the one at the hospital, except this one you can control here,” said his wife Laura Walsh.

But that was enough to master his new wheelchair. And the first thing he wanted to do was go back outside to his friend.

“I know how lucky I am to be here given how long I was under,” said Walsh.

His wife now becomes not only his best friend, but his nurse and physical therapist.

“Seven months since we’ve all been together as a family. Thanksgiving was the last time we were all together, except for when he got called into the hospital, thinking he was going to pass away,” said Walsh.

Mike realizes he still has a long, tough road ahead. But with this family and friends, there’s no doubt he’ll win this fight too.