BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI’s Boston’s office announced Wednesday that Somerville’s Noah Bacon and Seekonk’s Chase Allen have been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.
“Special agents & officers with #FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force have arrested Noah Bacon, of Somerville, MA, & Chase Allen, of Seekonk, MA, for their alleged roles in the riots at the U.S. Capitol,” the agency tweeted.
— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) June 30, 2021
To date, FBI Boston says it has arrested 10 people in connection with the riot.