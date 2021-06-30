WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Warning In Effect For Worcester County Until 5:30 PM
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Capitol Hill Riot, Chase Allen, Noah Bacon, Seekonk News, Somerville News

BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI’s Boston’s office announced Wednesday that Somerville’s Noah Bacon and Seekonk’s Chase Allen have been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

“Special agents & officers with #FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force have arrested Noah Bacon, of Somerville, MA, & Chase Allen, of Seekonk, MA, for their alleged roles in the riots at the U.S. Capitol,” the agency tweeted.

To date, FBI Boston says it has arrested 10 people in connection with the riot.

 

CBSBoston.com Staff