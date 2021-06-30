BRAINTREE (CBS) — A fire destroyed a home in Braintree off Granite Street early Wednesday morning.

The father and daughter living there made it out safely, as firefighters arrived around 1 a.m. They battled the heat and had an issue with a hydrant in front of the home not working properly.

“They had heavy fire coming out all the second-floor windows, and it made its way down to the first floor,” said Braintree Fire Captain Jim Lochiatto.

“First company in, the woman had self-extricated out of the second floor, and her dad was helping her down the ladder. So that was the biggest thing off the table,” said Lochiatto.

Neighbors nearby got a knock on the door, warning them to get out of their homes.

“The cop was knocking on our door, and just telling us to wake up,” said neighbor Han Duong.

No one was hurt.

“Well, the heat’s a big factor, and when we have fires like this, that’s why you see multiple alarms because the gear. It also holds the heat, so you can have dehydration, real quick, hidden problems. So you want to rotate your men, and very hard to do that in a situation like this,” said Lochiatto.

According to Braintree Fire, the home is a total loss. The cause is under investigation.