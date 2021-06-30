BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL announced the winners of its major awards on Tuesday night. No Bruins took home any hardware, but a pair of Bruins fared pretty well in a couple of significant categories.

While the Hart Trophy — the NHL’s MVP award — was always going to belong to Connor McDavid (he was the unanimous winner, receiving all 100 first-place votes), Bruins winger Brad Marchand finished at fifth place. Marchand received six second-place votes, five third-place votes, 16 fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place votes. McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby finished ahead of him.

David Pastrnak also received a single fifth-place vote.

2021 Hart Trophy voting (voting points) 1. Connor McDavid, EDM 1,000

2. Auston Matthews, TOR 600

3. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 313

4. Sidney Crosby, PIT 223

5. Brad Marchand, BOS 134

6. Aleksander Barkov, FLA 125

7. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 57

8. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 44

9. Mark Stone, VGK 39

10. Mikko Rantanen, COL 15

11. Juuse Saros, NSH 14

12. Cale Makar, COL 10

13. Adam Fox, NYR 5

13. Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 5

15. Patrick Kane, CHI 4

15. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 4

17. Sebastian Aho, CAR 3

18. Ryan O’Reilly, STL 2

19. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 1

19. Mitchell Marner, TOR 1

19. David Pastrnak, BOS 1

A Bruins player hasn’t won the Hart Trophy since Phil Esposito in 1974. Espo also won the award in 1969, with Bobby Orr winning three straight Harts from 1970-72.

Marchand did earn a distinct honor, though, as we he was named to the NHL First All-Star Team at left wing. It was the second time Marchand has been named to the First Team, and he’s also twice been named to the Second Team.

This year, Marchand dominated the voting at left wing, garnering 468 voting points. Jonathan Huberdeau finished in a distant second, with 223 voting points.

Presenting the 2020-21 @NHL First All-Star Team, with career First Team selections in parentheses:

Andrei Vasilevskiy (2)

Adam Fox (1)

Cale Makar (1)

Connor McDavid (4)

Mitchell Marner (1)

Brad Marchand (2)#NHLAwards #NHLStats: https://t.co/ZGRminqH61 pic.twitter.com/aGMIDvP4wU — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 30, 2021

Pastrnak finished fifth among right wings, getting one second-place vote and one third-place vote.

And though we knew weeks ago that Charlie McAvoy was not among the top three vote-getters in the voting for the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s best defenseman, the final rankings revealed that he came in fifth. McAvoy actually received a pair of first-place votes, while also getting four second-place votes, eight third-place votes, 10 fourth-place votes and seven fifth-place votes.

McAvoy finished behind the winner, Adam Fox, as well as Cale Makar, Victor Hedman, and former Bruins D-man Dougie Hamilton.

2021 Norris Trophy voting (voting points) 1. Adam Fox, NYR 743

2. Cale Makar, COL 655

3. Victor Hedman, TBL 433

4. Dougie Hamilton, CAR 239

5. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 125

6. Shea Theodore, VGK 109

7. Darnell Nurse, EDM 76

8. MacKenzie Weegar, FLA 74

9. Kris Letang, PIT 60

10. Jakob Chychrun, ARI 50

11. Devon Toews, COL 12

12. John Carlson, WSH 6

13. Jeff Petry, MTL 5

14. Roman Josi, NSH 4

14. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 4

16. Brett Pesce, CAR 3

17. Adam Pelech, NYI 1

17. Ryan Pulock, NYI 1

McAvoy, who’s still just 23 years old, proved he can be a No. 1 D-man on his own this past season, when he averaged 24 minutes per game for a Bruins team that allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL. It will likely take a bump in offensive production — he had five goals and 25 assists from the blue line — for McAvoy to rise up the rankings in the eyes of Norris voters.