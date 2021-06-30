BOSTON (CBS) – The final day of June is the final day of the heat wave. Wednesday comes along with another round of 90s and even record breaking temperatures. The record at Logan Airport for June 30th is currently at 95 degrees. That was set back in 1945. 2021 likely passes that with 97 degrees in Boston!
The heat and humidity have primed up the atmosphere for showers and storms. There may be some initial activity near 2 p.m., however the strongest storms likely occur from 6-to-10 p.m.
The main threats from this quick wave will be heavy rain and straight line wind potential. Within the strongest cells, 40-to-60 mph gusts are possible. That would likely bring down branches and even full trees. Prepare for some power outages Wednesday night. Thankfully this is after the rush of the evening commute so travel times shouldn’t be impacted too much.
Relief wants to arrive on Thursday, however a cold front doesn’t exactly slide through. The muggy conditions hold on as showers continue through the afternoon.
The lower humidity finally arrives on Friday as temperatures drop into the 60s! The cooler conditions stick around for the 4th of July weekend.