BOSTON (CBS) – Boston still has some of the worst traffic in the country, according to a new report, even though fewer cars have been on the road in the last year because of the pandemic.
A new study from Texas A & M's Transportation Institute says Boston drivers on average wasted 50 hours sitting in traffic in 2020. That's 50 hours per driver.
Researchers said this is actually a 42-percent drop from the year before when drivers wasted 86 hours in traffic.
They blame Boston's congestion on transit reliance with many people switching from trains to personal cars during the pandemic.
Researchers also said the region’s densely packed population, large medical industry and narrow roads don’t help either and that Boston should take better advantage of “tele-work.”
New York City had the worst congestion with 56 hours wasted.
Houston was third with 49 hours. Los Angeles and San Francisco were tied in fourth with 46 hours each.
To see the entire study, click here.