By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re in Boston Wednesday, you might see a movie being shot.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says a production company will be in the Tip O’Neill Tunnel between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

MassDOT said the crew will be “filming their own vehicles traveling through specific areas along I-93 including in Boston, Charlestown and Somerville.”

No lanes will be shut down, but drivers should be aware there might be curiosity slowdowns.

“The crew will travel with the flow of traffic from the Essex Street on-ramp in Boston through the Tip O’Neill Tunnel on I-93 northbound to the Sullivan Square exit and then back through the Tip O’Neill Tunnel I-93 southbound,” MassDOT said in a statement.

There’s no word yet on what movie is being filmed.

