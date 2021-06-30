BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in a decade, the temperature in Boston has reached triple digits.
The city reached 100 degrees on Wednesday, something that has only happened 25 times in Boston history. It sets the record for hottest temperature ever recorded on June 30, breaking the record of 95 degrees set in 1945.
July 22, 2011 was the last time Boston hit the century mark. That day it was 103 degrees.
The hottest day ever recorded in Boston was July 4, 1911 when it was 104 degrees out.
Wednesday marks the third day of the second heatwave for the month of June.