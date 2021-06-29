REVERE (CBS) – Firefighters battled a seven-alarm blaze that involved at least three homes on Hyde Street in Revere on Tuesday.
Trying to cover this fire in Revere but I actually can’t find my photographer. This is, wild. In 12 years of covering news/fires I’ve never been to a scene like this. It’s so hot. So hazy. It clears up briefly and then is so thick you can’t see an arms length ahead #WBZ pic.twitter.com/DrgqhxVZca
— Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) June 29, 2021
In the extreme heat, firefighters struggled to bring the three residences, which has smoke pouring from them, under control.
That thick dark smoke clears briefly before there’s no visibility again. Still HOT either way #WBZ pic.twitter.com/8yHMnjCZXD
— Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) June 29, 2021
No further information was available.