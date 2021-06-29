BOSTON (CBS) – On Thursday, people who are fully vaccinated can register for a shot at $1 million.
Five weekly drawings will be held on Mondays from July 26- August 23, as the state's VaxMillions offers the chance for those who are fully vaccinated to enter a lottery just for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents 18 and older who are fully vaccinated can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Massachusetts residents 12-17 may enter each drawing for a $300,000 scholarship.
To register, visit VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. Residents that do not have Internet or need assistance, can call 211 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registration for each Monday drawing closes the prior Thursday.
Nearly 4.2 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated.