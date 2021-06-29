WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory Issued For Boston Area As Feel-Like Temperatures Soar Above 100
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:heatwave, New England Weather, Wilmington News

BOSTON (CBS) – Several Massachusetts towns have reached triple-digit temperatures on a scorching day in New England.

Tuesday is Day 2 of what will likely become the second official heatwave of June on Wednesday.

As of 3 p.m., six towns in the state have hit triple digits, with Wilmington leading the way at 102 degrees. Stow, West Townsend, Medford, Middleboro and Hudson have also reached 100 degrees.

So far, Boston has fallen just short of 100 degrees. If reached, it would be the first time that temperature has been record in the city since July 2011.

