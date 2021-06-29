WINTHROP (CBS) – Some neighbors in Winthrop said they felt numb, while others told grief counselors who went door-to-door Tuesday that they didn’t know how to feel as the community mourns the shooting death of two of their own.

After a weekend of violence, comfort and healing is much needed in the town of Winthrop.

“A good amount of the neighbors was very close to some of the victims, so the personal relationship on top of this also happening in their neighborhood is what we’re trying to target,” said Meredith Hurley, director of Winthrop’s Department of Public Health.

As disbelief turned to grief, Hurley, along with counselors and police officers, canvassed the areas of Cross and Shirley streets – making sure neighbors who witnessed the chaos Saturday know help is available.

“It’s important to show up and get people to know who you are. To see the face at the department, to see the face of the person behind the phone,” said Winthrop Police Sgt. Sarko Gergerian. “And that takes effort, and when you show effort to somebody, that sets the stage for trust.”

A makeshift memorial is growing for the two victims.

Retired Massachusetts State Trooper David Green and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper were both gunned down Saturday. Investigators believe the suspect, 28-year-old Nathan Allen, possibly targeted them because they were black.

“It’s terrible. Memorials like that – that’s how it has to be; hopefully, it brings people closer,” said Scott Bowermaster of Revere.

Paula Nolan lives steps from the crash site and told WBZ-TV that the flowers, signs and door knocks of concern make all the difference.

“It helps to know people care about what happened,” said Nolan.

A candlelight vigil is planned in Winthrop on Thursday at 7 p.m.