SCITUATE (CBS) — First responders pulled a man from the water in Scituate after reports of a missing swimmer off Edward Foster Bridge near Scituate Harbor on Tuesday afternoon.
The man was transported to South Shore Hospital. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office confirmed the man had drowned.
The Coast Guard was called after a man was seen jumping off the bridge into the water and did not come out. The Plymouth County Dive Team was activated at about 3 p.m. The man was found about an hour-and-a-half after he went into the water.
First responders from Scituate, Cohasset and Marshfield also responded to the scene.