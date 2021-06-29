BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 63 new confirmed COVID cases and one additional death in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,729. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,629.
There were 19,683 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.33%.
There are 104 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 31 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,361 active cases in Massachusetts.