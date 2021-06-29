WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory Issued For Boston Area; Severe Storms Possible
By CBSBoston.com Staff
AUBURN, Maine (CBS) – U.S. Marshals said they have arrested a man who allegedly hit a state trooper with his car in Revere on Saturday night.

Twenty-eight-year-old Luis Price Gonzalez fled a traffic stop on Saturday in Revere and allegedly drove into police cruisers, striking a trooper while driving away. The Trooper was thrown over the hood of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, allegedly driven by Price-Gonzales.

He was found at a home in Auburn, Maine, with 22-year-old Andy Escarfuller-Medina, who was wanted for the rape of a child and related charges.

The trooper who was struck in the incident was treated for his injuries and is still recovering.

