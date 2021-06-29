PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A 19-year-old man who allegedly believed he was exorcising demons from his father before his death in a Duxbury pond has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Jack Callahan was ordered held without bail on a murder charge Tuesday in Plymouth District Court.

Duxbury Police said Callahan’s mother called them around 2 a.m. Monday saying her son had just come home wet and told her his father was missing.

The teen initially told officers that he and his father had stopped at Island Creek Pond in Crocker Park for a midnight swim, and his dad had gone under.

First responders quickly found 57-year-old Scott Callahan at the bottom of the pond. They pulled him out and started CPR. He was then rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he died.

Not long after, paramedics were called to the house, where the son had apparently collapsed. The teen was okay, but it soon became apparent that police weren’t buying his story. Officers spent most of the day gathering evidence from both the pond and the house.

Hours later, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office said Jack Callahan was under arrest and charged with his father’s murder.

In court Tuesday, prosecutor Shanan Buckingham said Callahan told investigators he believed he was baptizing his father in the pond to exorcise his demons. He said he blacked out and when he woke up his father was missing.

Callahan’s attorney Kevin Reddington asked the court to send the teen to Bridgewater State Hospital for an evaluation of his mental health, adding that Callahan is a danger to himself.

The judge ordered Callahan held in jail without bail, but ordered the court clinician to evaluate him.

Callahan is due back in court in August.