BOSTON (CBS) — Glenn Ordway, a legend of Boston sports talk radio, is retiring from the day-to-day side of business.

Ordway made the announcement on Tuesday, at the start of the “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” program on WEEI.

“To be able to do something I’ve loved doing daily for nearly five decades has been a blessing, but to do it in the best sports city during the best championship run in the history of sports … what more can you ask for? Ordway said. “I’ve had the opportunity over the years to do it with some of the best talent in the business on a legendary radio station. Though I’m walking away from the daily hosting role, I’m excited about new opportunities and my continued presence at WEEI and maybe a little free time every once in a while.”

The 70-year-old Ordway will be retiring from daily hosting duties but will still make appearances on the station, notably hosting the Patriots’ postgame show, making guest appearances, and hosting a podcast.

Ordway launched “The Big Show” in 1995, helping to skyrocket the popularity of Boston sports talk radio. His career began with a color analyst job on Bruins radio broadcasts in the late ’70s, before he worked as the color commentator for Boston Celtics radio broadcasts for 13 years. He was the Celtics’ play-by-play announcer for several seasons after that, as well.

Ordway was fired by WEEI in 2013 but rejoined the station two years later.

“Glenn has been an ever-present force at WEEI, both on air and off air, for over three decades,” said Mark Hannon, the regional president for Audacy. “He was the station’s first program director and oversaw some of the most dominant years in Boston radio. He has been an enduring on-air presence and has been side-by-side talking to Boston sports fans through the best and worst times. Glenn will go down as one of the most influential players in sports radio format history, and thankfully his presence will continue on the station into the future.”