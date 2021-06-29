CHELSEA (CBS) – A car that took off from a State Police traffic stop ended up in a chaotic crash in Chelsea early Tuesday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Williams and Chestnut streets around 1 a.m.
Chelsea Police said a car pulled away from a traffic stop and then collided with another car at the intersection. The impact took out a traffic light and damaged the front of Bridge Liquors.
After the crash, two people in the car involved in the traffic stop ran away. Police said they later found a gun in that car.
Two people in the other vehicle were taken to Whidden Hospital along with a dog. They're being treated for minor injuries.
There’s no word yet on whether the two suspects have been found.