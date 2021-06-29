PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A year-and-a-half after a crash killed 21-year-old Chloe Robertson, the driver wanted in her death has been captured.
Back in January in 2020, Robertson was dating Upton native Bryce Tamborra. They were classmates at West Virginia University. Robertson left campus for a quick trip with a friend to Philadelphia.
“She called me to call her an Uber because I used to call her Ubers all the time,” Tamborra told WBZ-TV back in September. He ordered the ride for her in Philadelphia and stayed on the phone from West Virgina. Suddenly, he heard a crash. After 30 minutes of waiting for a response he hung up.
Another vehicle had slammed into the Uber. Behind the wheel was 27-year-old Aaron Sims.
Pennsylvania State Police said he was not only high on marijuana but his blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit. By the time toxicology tests confirmed that and a warrant was issued, Sims had disappeared.
“We can’t really start the healing process initially until the guy who’s responsible for it is paying the price,” Tamborra said.
Sims was captured by U.S. Marshals Monday afternoon in Philadelphia after getting a tip he might be visiting a friend.
“No parent should ever endure the loss of a child,” the agency said in a statement. “We hope the Robertson family can now have some semblance of closure after Chloe’s tragic loss.”