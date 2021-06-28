WINTHROP (CBS) – A vigil is being planned for Thursday in Winthrop to honor retired Massachusetts State Trooper Dave Green and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper after they were killed in Saturday shootings that investigators say was racially motivated.
Police say 28-year-old Nathan Allen shot and killed Cooper and Green, both who were Black, after crashing a stolen tractor-trailer. Investigators said they discovered Allen had writings that were racist and anti-Semitic.
Allen was later shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with police.
Town Council President Philip Boncore said resources are being made available over the coming days in partnership with the Commission for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, Department of Public Health, Superintendent of Schools, and Police Department,
A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. in front of Town Hall “to remember and honor the victims of this hateful crime.”
“The Winthrop Town Council has no tolerance for hate in Winthrop and we take actions that are rooted in hate very seriously. We strive for unity within the community and will continue to work with our town partners to ensure Winthrop is an accepting and inclusive place for everyone,” Boncore said.