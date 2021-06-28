WINTHROP (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker reacted to the weekend rampage in Winthrop that left a building destroyed along with a suspect and two victims fatally shot.
Baker tweeted about the deaths of retired Massachusetts State Trooper Dave Green and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, saying their lives were taken in a “despicable act.”
“The Green and Cooper families lost loved ones to a despicable act and we lost two cherished public servants who proved their mettle time and time again,” Baker said.
The Green and Cooper families lost loved ones to a despicable act and we lost two cherished public servants who proved their mettle time and time again. Awful, dreadful story. Rest in peace Trooper Green and USAF Veteran Cooper.
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 28, 2021
Police said 28-year-old Nathan Allen crashed a stolen tractor-trailer into a building in Winthrop on Saturday, then shot Cooper and Green. Winthrop Police shot and killed Allen during an exchange of gunfire.
Investigators said Allen targeted Cooper and Allen because they were Black, adding that the suspect allegedly had a history of racist and anti-Semitic writings.