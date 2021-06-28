BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka was introduced as the new head coach of the Boston Celtics on Monday. His significant other, Nia Long, seems pretty excited about his new gig.
Long, an actress with The Fresh Price Of Bel-Air, Big Momma’s House and NCIS Los Angeles on her resume, took to her Instagram account Monday afternoon to celebrate Udoka’s hiring.
“I like the number 18,” her post read, with Long sporting a Celtics No. 18 jersey. “The legacy continues @celtics #coachudoka18.”
Udoka, a former NBA player and longtime assistant coach, is now looking to lead the Celtics to the franchise’s 18th title, something he frequently mentioned during his introductory press conference on Monday.
Udoka and Long have been in a relationship for 10 years and are currently engaged. Chances are Long will be spotted courtside at quite a few Celtics games next season and beyond.