CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — A new guest host takes the helm at “Jeopardy!” on Monday. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN said he’s taking a surgical approach to the role.
Gupta, who is guest hosting through July 9, said he was “super nervous” but jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the iconic game show, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Alex Trebek.
While he’s no stranger to TV, Gupta said it was his medical training that best prepared him for the role, even more so than being a journalist.
“I think being a surgeon prepared me more for this role because there is a precision to this show,” he said. “There’s things you just gotta get right. You got to get them in the right order, you’ve got to do things a certain way each time.”
A donation will be made to a charity of each guest host’s choice, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete while they’re hosting. Gupta’s charity is Odyssey Atlanta, a summer camp for kids from underserved communities.
Boston-area viewers will see some familiar faces on Thursday, as WBZ-TV News anchors will be reading clues for a special Boston-themed category.
🪣🪣 🚨🚨 Major bucket list item checked off! I got to read a clue for a Boston-themed @jeopardy category. It airs next Thursday at 7:30 on #WBZ!#jeopardy @KateMerrill @STEVEBURTONWBZ @davidwade @LisaWBZ pic.twitter.com/kZGFeg8MT0
— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 25, 2021
