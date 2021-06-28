BOSTON (CBS) — The average gas price in Massachusetts is creeping closer to $3 per gallon. AAA said gas is now averaging $2.98 in the state, up 3 cents from last week.
That's still 11 cents lower than the national average, which rose 2 cents in the past week to $3.09.
“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”
The rising prices are fueled by a spike in global oil demand and increased leisure travel as COVID vaccines allow for the easing of travel restrictions.
“Motorists can expect little relief at the pump following the holiday,” AAA said. “With crude oil prices likely to continue climbing, gas prices are most likely to see increases through the end of summer.”
Today's gas prices in Massachusetts are 7 cents higher than a month ago and 88 cents higher than they were at this time last year.