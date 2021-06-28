BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are in their month-long break between minicamp and training camp, and the contract matter involving Stephon Gilmore remains unresolved.

There has been some reporting, though, to update that situation.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported last week that Gilmore was in the New England area. On Sunday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Gilmore was present “in town” last week.

As Reiss previously noted, he said the dispute “hardly seems contentious,” that the minicamp holdout was “just business,” and that “this is the time for the sides to explore resolutions.”

Giardi was asked on WEEI over the weekend for the percentage chance that Gilmore is starting for the Patriots in Week 1 of the season.

“So I’m thinking he’s not showing up for the beginning of training camp,” Giardi said. “They’re going to be fine with it, because they’re going to let it play out, see if J.C. [Jackson] can handle it. They’re going to find out that J.C. can’t handle it. So I’m going to go, let’s say, 73 percent he is starting Week 1.”

Gilmore is due just $7 million in 2021, after $5 million of his 2021 salary was essentially advanced to him prior to the 2020 season. What each side wants, exactly, hasn’t been reported, but most of the reporting has gone along these lines. It’s clear that Gilmore wants a pay bump, and it’s clear that the Patriots aren’t eager to just give it away. Yet with the Patriots still having close to $15 million in cap space, and with a likely small market of teams looking to invest big money in a 31-year-old cornerback coming off an 11-game injury-shortened season, the general sense seems to be that an agreement will be made at some point between now and Week 1.