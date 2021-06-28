WEATHER ALERT:Heat Wave Could Set Records In Boston Area As Dangerous Temperatures Rise
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) — Federal authorities said Monday that they stopped a shipment of Ketamine that was on its way to Worcester from Italy.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection said officers made the interception on June 10 in Philadelphia. They seized a 13-pound box labeled “stainless steel bar cocktail sticks” that contained 36 metal tubes with a white substance inside. It was tested and determined to be ketamine hydrochloride.

Ketamine seized in Worcester (Photo creidt: CBP Photo/Handout)

Customs describes ketamine as a “dangerous substance used as a club drug and in sexual assaults.” It can distort perceptions, cause amnesia and temporary paralysis.

Authorities said the package had a Worcester address and are continuing to investigate.

