WORCESTER (CBS) — Federal authorities said Monday that they stopped a shipment of Ketamine that was on its way to Worcester from Italy.
U.S. Customers and Border Protection said officers made the interception on June 10 in Philadelphia. They seized a 13-pound box labeled “stainless steel bar cocktail sticks” that contained 36 metal tubes with a white substance inside. It was tested and determined to be ketamine hydrochloride.READ MORE: 'Despicable Act': Baker Reacts To Winthrop Rampage That Left 3 Dead
Customs describes ketamine as a “dangerous substance used as a club drug and in sexual assaults.” It can distort perceptions, cause amnesia and temporary paralysis.READ MORE: PHOTO: Car Crashes While Trying To Pass Ambulance In Sharon, Driver To Be Charged
Authorities said the package had a Worcester address and are continuing to investigate.MORE NEWS: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Says Being A Surgeon Prepared Him For 'Jeopardy' Guest Host Role: 'There Is A Precision To This Show'