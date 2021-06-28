SANDWICH (CBS) – The former owner of the Cape Cod company Superior Lobster & Seafood has been arrested for allegedly cutting off oxygen supply for $10,000 worth of lobsters and killing them.
Sandwich Police have arrested Joseph Vaudo, who has been charged with felony vandalism and illegal dumping. Vaudo is the store’s former owner and was ordered by the court to give up possession of the company in December.
Officials say he was caught on surveillance video last Thursday turning off the oxygen supply for the lobsters.
“Video surveillance from June 24th at approximately 9:18pm, showed a male party illegally throw trash in the company’s commercial dumpster then proceed to turn off the compressor and oxygen supply to the live seafood tank,” Sandwich police said.
He was arraigned in court on Monday.