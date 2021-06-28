DUXBURY (CBS) – A man who was pulled from a pond in Duxbury early Monday morning died.
Duxbury Police said a woman called them around 2 a.m. saying her 19-year-old son had just come home and told her his father was missing.
Police said they later learned the father and son were on their way home and were dropped off by an Uber at Crocker Park.
When officers got to the park, they said they found "items belonging to the son" and started looking for the father.
Firefighters went out in a boat and found a man in Island Creek Pond. They pulled him out and started CPR. He was then rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he died.
His name has not been released.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.