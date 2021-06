David Pastrnak Announces Heartbreaking Death Of Infant SonBoston Bruins star David Pastrnak announced heartbreaking news early Monday morning. His infant son has died.

Red Sox Hammer Cole, Rout Yanks 9-2 For Another 3-Game SweepThe Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-2 Sunday to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals.

Eovaldi Strong, Red Sox Run Win Streak To 5 Over Yanks, 4-2Nathan Eovaldi pitched neatly into the eighth inning, Adam Ottavino escaped a pair of late jams and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday night.

Tom Brady Drops A Bunch Of F-Bombs, Expounds On 'That Mother [Bleeper]' Comment On 'The Shop'Tom Brady was unfiltered and uncut as he's ever been when speaking on "The Shop" on HBO.

Red Sox Hold On For 4th Straight Win Over Yankees, 5-3Boston's pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox post a 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday night.