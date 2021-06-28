BOSTON (CBS) — A sampling of the tastiest desserts in the North End has been rated as one of the best “food experiences” in all of America. TripAdvisor says “Cocktails & Cannoli: Boston’s North End Dessert Tour” is ranked eighth on its list of the top food tours and tastings in the United States.
"From Boston to Dallas, these are tours that have been whetting the appetite of travelers over the past year, quite a feat considering the year it was!" Needham-based TripAdvisor says.
There are 192 reviews of the tour on TripAdvisor – 190 rated the two-hour tour as “excellent” and the other two said it was “very good.”
The tour promises four dessert samples, including cannoli and gelato, as well as three cocktail samples featuring an espresso martini. There are also stops by Paul Revere’s house and Old North Church.
“Great tour and unique experience, highly recommend this for those that love sweets! You will get to see some unique spots in the North End!” one recent five-star review says.
TripAdvisor says the number one-ranked food experience in the U.S. is a food tour and cooking class in Charleston, South Carolina. Click here to see the full list.