WINTHROP (CBS) – Police continue to investigate after a chaotic and deadly scene played out Saturday in a Winthrop neighborhood.
Three people were killed, including a suspected gunman, after police say he slammed a stolen tractor-trailer into a house and then fatally shot two people.
It all started around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday when a truck stolen from Rapid Flow Inc. slammed into a home on Veterans road, destroying the building.
Investigators said the suspect from the truck was armed with two guns. He climbed out and shot a woman and man. Both bystanders were killed.
Winthrop Police then shot and killed the suspect.
According to the WBZ-TV I-Team, one of the bystanders who was shot and killed by the suspect was a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper.
Saturday night his body was escorted by police to the medical examiner’s office in Boston.
Police have not released the identifications of any of the three people who were killed.
Crews have since removed the truck from the home, but the damage is extensive. In one part of the home, only a door frame is standing.