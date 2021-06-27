BOSTON (CBS) – Remember that heat wave to start the month of June? It really set the stage for what the rest of June became. So it should come as no surprise that more 90s, including our next heat wave, is in the forecast to end the month.

A subtropical high, known as a Bermuda high, will be anchored over the Atlantic for the next 7-10 days. The flow around high pressure will funnel in the heat and humidity.

Currently, 2021 is in 2nd place for the all-time warmest month of June on record for Boston, sitting at 72.6°. As the next four days play out, it is very likely that 2021 surpasses 1976 as the warmest June on record. Boston only needs to average 79.35° each day to break the June record. The daily average is found by taking the high and the low and dividing by 2.

Sunday will be the first day in the heat wave, with the worst likely on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will soar into the middle 90s and, along with sticky tropical dewpoints, heat indices will approach triple digits. The heat wave will continue into Wednesday before some showers cause the heat wave to end on Thursday.

Somewhat notably, multiple heat waves in a season that occur solely in the month of June (start/end date both in June) have only happened one time — 1941. It’s likely to happen for 2021.

At the moment, there have been 8 days of 90°+ days for Boston for the season. This is well-ahead of our season-to-date average of 2 days. Obviously we’ll be add to this season’s totals in a big way heading into July.

Looking ahead, it’s looking like the 4th of July will be a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s.