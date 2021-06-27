WARREN (CBS) – Sunday marks 21 years since the day Molly Bish disappeared, and her family continues searching for justice.
Molly was 16 years old and working as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren at the time.
Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.
Molly’s family spent the weekend putting up signs in several towns, continuing their search for justice.
Investigators named Frank Sumner Sr. a person of interest in her kidnapping earlier this month. Sumner died in 2016.
Police are asking the public for any information about him in hopes of finding some answers.