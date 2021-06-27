CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Frank Sumner, Molly Bish, Warren News

WARREN (CBS) – Sunday marks 21 years since the day Molly Bish disappeared, and her family continues searching for justice.

Molly was 16 years old and working as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren at the time.

Molly Bish (Handout photo via Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.

Molly’s family spent the weekend putting up signs in several towns, continuing their search for justice.

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. (Image from Worcester County DA)

Investigators named Frank Sumner Sr. a person of interest in her kidnapping earlier this month. Sumner died in 2016.

Police are asking the public for any information about him in hopes of finding some answers.

CBSBoston.com Staff