Eovaldi Strong, Red Sox Run Win Streak To 5 Over Yanks, 4-2Nathan Eovaldi pitched neatly into the eighth inning, Adam Ottavino escaped a pair of late jams and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday night.

Tom Brady Drops A Bunch Of F-Bombs, Expounds On 'That Mother [Bleeper]' Comment On 'The Shop'Tom Brady was unfiltered and uncut as he's ever been when speaking on "The Shop" on HBO.

Red Sox Hold On For 4th Straight Win Over Yankees, 5-3Boston's pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox post a 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday night.

Dustin Pedroia Gets Final Fenway SaluteThe Red Sox's undersized big man was honored by the team prior to its latest matchup with the rival New York Yankees.

Stream The Travelers ChampionshipWatch the Palmetto Championship live from TPC River Highlands.