BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing a 2-month sales tax holiday in August and September as a way to say thank you to shoppers and business owners. But does the pitch stand a chance among lawmakers?
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy of State House News Service.
Early indications from lawmakers do not show promising signs for Baker’s proposal.
“It doesn’t seem like legislators are on board with the concept at this point,” said Lannan.
"I think they see this as a win-win both as a political side and the policy front, but as Katie mentioned, a lot of pushback," Murphy added.
Lannan and Murphy also said the proposal is the latest in a series of moves by Baker that seem to indicate he may seek another term as governor. Baker has not yet formally announced if he will run for re-election.
“If you’re trying to read the tea leaves, it does seem to point in that direction. He’s picked some very popular things here,” said Murphy.
"We're also seeing the governor and (Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito) getting back to their public schedules, traveling the state, doing ribbon cuttings, statue unveilings, things like that. The types of things that feel campaigny, but are within the day-to-day duties of the governor as well," Lannan said.
