BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 31 new confirmed COVID cases and one additional death in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,625. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,626.
There were 21,304 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.29%.
There are 96 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 26 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,432 active cases in Massachusetts.