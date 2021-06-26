CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WINTHROP (CBS) — Three people were shot in Winthrop, including the suspected gunman, Winthrop Police said Saturday afternoon.

They asked motorists to avoid the area near Shirley Street and Veterans Road.

Photos from the scene appeared to show a truck had crashed into a building.

Winthrop Police said there was an active scene on Shirley Street and Veterans Road (Photo Via Anthony Ferullo)

No other information is available at this time.

Police said there is no danger to the publice.

