WINTHROP (CBS) — Three people were shot in Winthrop, including the suspected gunman, Winthrop Police said Saturday afternoon.
They asked motorists to avoid the area near Shirley Street and Veterans Road.READ MORE: Bill Passes For Free Feminine Hygiene Products At Rhode Island Schools
Photos from the scene appeared to show a truck had crashed into a building.READ MORE: Police: Bullet Ricochets After Killing Chipmunk, Hits Man In The Head
No other information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: 'Vax Bus' Rolls Out Across Massachusetts To Provide Vaccines
Police said there is no danger to the publice.