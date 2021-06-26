BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 56 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,594. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,625.
There were 30,602 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.29%.
There are 99 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 25 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,419 active cases in Massachusetts.