BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice has thrown out more than 100 drug convictions connected to a former state chemist Annie Dookhan.
Thousands of convictions have already been tossed after Dookhan pleaded guilty in 2013 to tampering with drug samples from criminal investigations.
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins asked for this latest round of convictions to be tossed back in November.
"By taking the singular action to vacate the remaining Suffolk County convictions that relied on Ms. Dookhan's false drug certifications and testimony, Massachusetts' highest court has stated loud and clear that finality is no substitute for justice," she said.
According to Rollins, 70% of the cases being thrown out involve people of color.