BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared a heat emergency in Boston starting on Monday, June 28 and lasting through Wednesday, June 30. During this time, temperatures will be in the mid-90s and feel-like temperatures could be as high as 97 degrees.
“It is going to be dangerously hot so I’m asking everyone to take steps to stay safe over the next few days. Let’s look out for each other, Boston. If you see someone outside who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 right away,” Janey said in a statement.
Cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Family centers Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at Boston.gov/Heat.
Janey issued a list of heat safety tips:
- Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.
- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.
- Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.
- Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing, including long sleeve shirts and hats.
- Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun’s UV radiation is strongest.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.
If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.
- Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
- Please call or virtually check on neighbors, especially older adults, and people with disabilities.
- If you see individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please call 911. Please ask them if they need assistance.
- The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty has been called because of extremely high temperatures so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter.
- Children should always wear shoes on playgrounds because surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even splash pads and spray decks.
- No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.
- Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave unattended. When done, dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.
- Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.
- Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.