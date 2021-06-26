SCARBOROUGH, Maine (CBS) – Hannaford Supermarkets issued a recall for one of their frozen cooked shrimp products because it says the product has the “potential to be contaminated with Salmonella”.
According to its supplier, Avanti Frozen Foods, Pvt, Ltd., the supermarket company says the impacted products may have been purchased between March 15-June 26 this year. They add that customers should not eat the product and can return it to a Hannaford Supermarket store for a full refund.
Here are the details for the recalled shrimp product:
Product name: Hannaford Cooked Large Shrimp
Size: 16 Oz. – 26/30 Per Lb.
Recalled UPC: 4126813033
Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: Date coding of AVF 31050EF with Best By 10/26/2022 and AVF 30920EF with a Best By Date of 10/25/2022
Product Location: Frozen, Seafood Sidecase