WAREHAM (CBS) — Photos of a fish with a funny expression on its face are going viral in Wareham.
The Wareham Department of Natural Resources shared the photos of what looks to be a puffer fish Friday afternoon.READ MORE: After Florida Collapse, Experts Confident Boston Buildings Are Safe
“You never know what’s gonna swim by the Onset Pier!” the agency said. “Caught today and released!”READ MORE: With Economy Lot Still Closed, Massport Lowers Price For Central Garage At Logan Airport
“Such a happy guy!” one commenter wrote.MORE NEWS: After Recent Drownings, Massachusetts To Recruit More Lifeguards By Increasing Hourly Pay
Wareham is no stranger to unusual fish. Last year the town had to tell residents to stop calling police about an odd-looking sunfish swimming around Broad Cove.